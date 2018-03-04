"Get Out" was trending on Twitter on Oscars Sunday even before the red carpet even began. As the stars of the "documentary" — as Jordan Peele, the film's writer and director, described the thriller — started to arrive, fans were rooting for them even as news emerged that some Oscar voters still hadn't seen the horror film, which has earned widespread praise for its smart commentary on racism.

From there, the night only got more historic.

I just won an Oscar. WTF?!? — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) March 5, 2018

Peele became the first African American to win an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay, with only four other African Americans ever nominated before in the category. "I want to dedicate this to all the people who raised my voice and let me make this movie," Peele said during his acceptance speech.

He also thanked his wife and his mother, the latter of whom he says taught him to love even in the face of hate.

Fans were thrilled, and this was was our reaction:

On the Oscars red carpet, all eyes were on 'Get Out''s Betty Gabriel:

Betty Gabriel attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards.

Gabriel, who played the housekeeper in the movie, stunned in a turquoise Tony Ward Couture dress. The low v-neck and open-back design was paired with soft wand curls in Gabriel's hair and glowing makeup.

Betty Gabriel attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards.

A sure improvement from her housekeeper look in her Oscar-nominated film. Shine on, girl!

Fellow cast member Allison Williams dazzled in a nude Armani Prive Couture gown:

Allison Williams attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards on Sunday in Hollywood, Calif.

Williams went for an retro-glamour look, with her hair styled in smooth waves and simple, neutral makeup.

Meanwhile, Daniel Kaluuya, who was nominated for Best Actor for his role in "Get Out," looked like he was having a ball. Here he is sharing a moment with icon Mary J. Blige, who made Oscar history herself:

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 04: Mary J. Blige (L) and Daniel Kaluuya attend the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

No big deal. Then he teamed up with another rising star, Timothée Chalamet, for some red carpet posing:

Daniel Kaluuya and Timothee Chalamet: cool kids point.

And he didn't forget about his other co-stars, Danai Gurira and Lupita Nyong'o, from another blockbuster film you may have heard of: Black Panther.

Danai Gurira, Daniel Kaluuya and Lupita Nyong'o share a moment on the Oscars red carpet. Caption this!

The stars of 'Get Out.' Living their best Oscar lives out there, and we heartily approve.

With files from Lisa Yeung.

