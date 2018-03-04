All Sections
    • NEWS
    03/04/2018 13:43 EST | Updated 1 hour ago

    Masked Group Smashes Store Windows, Damages Cars In Hamilton

    They carried a banner calling themselves "Ungovernables."

    • Canadian Press

    HAMILTON — Police say a group of about 30 people declaring themselves "The Ungovernables" roamed Hamilton Saturday night, damaging vehicles and store windows and then shedding clothing as they fled.

    Police say the people — dressed in black with their faces covered — allegedly set off fireworks, damaged vehicles and threw rocks at store windows.

    They say the group carried a banner that read "We Are The Ungovernables."

    They say officers were sent to the area, and the group dispersed, many "discarding their clothing as they fled."

    There were no reported injuries, but a number of storefronts had their windows broken.

    Investigators say they're looking for witnesses.

    • Canadian Press
