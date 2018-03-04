She's one of the most buzzed names in Hollywood right now. And when Tiffany Haddish stepped on the carpet, she instantly became one of the most-buzzed names of the night.

Tiffany Haddish attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards.

Haddish wore a beautiful, traditional ensemble she described as an "Eritrean authentic princess dress" on the red carpet, and paired it with a stunning golden headpiece. She chose the look to honour her late father who was from Eritrea, a country in northeast Africa. "He said one day I would end up here, and if I ever end up at the Oscars, to honour my people, so I'm honouring my fellow Eritreans," she said.

Tiffany Haddish's #Oscars dress is a tribute to Eritrea, where her father lived until he passed away last year pic.twitter.com/ebJj1ryPMm — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) March 5, 2018

Tiffany Haddish attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards.

Before she left the Oscars red carpet, Haddish let it be known that Meryl Streep was on her radar. "I am looking for her and we will have a conversation," she said of her idol.

And mission accomplished: As Streep made her way down the red carpet, Haddish lifted up her dress, and crossed over the velvet rope to stand face-to-face with Streep.

We are all Tiffany Haddish jumping in front of Meryl Streep to curtsy 😂 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/JKLd8UECcg — UPROXX (@UPROXX) March 5, 2018

Haddish has had quite a year in Hollywood. From her record shattering movie, "Girls Trip," the release of her book "The Last Black Unicorn," to her Beyoncé meet and greet — where "the first lady of music" told Haddish her wig was "slipping."

Tiffany Haddish, dressed like an Eritrean queen and musing about Kobe Bryant and tonight's true shattered barriers: "Like, he's the first NBA player to even be nominated for an Oscar. This is, like, historicaaal." — Wesley Morris (@Wesley_Morris) March 5, 2018

On Sunday, she attended the Academy Awards as a presenter, and we kept our fingers crossed for that wig.

Actors Tiffany Haddish (L) and Maya Rudolph speak onstage during the 90th Annual Academy Awards. During the awards ceremony, Haddish and fellow comedian and actress, Maya Rudolph, stole the show. The duo walked on stage wearing slippers and holding their shoes in their hands. "My feet hurt," Haddish said, which threw the audience into hysterics.

Haddish and Rudolph joked about how white the Oscars still really were, and reassured the audience there were still many different kinds of white people at the Oscars, like white people with clipboards and wearing headsets behind the scenes.

Watch Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph's very funny #Oscars intro. pic.twitter.com/8VlvxK5l7N — The A.V. Club (@TheAVClub) March 5, 2018

They also commended each other for their respective scenes in "Girls Trip" and "Bridesmaids" in which they each performed different bodily bathroom functions, specifically involving "peeing up a zipline" for Haddish and taking "a dookie on the street" for Rudolph. "And look where we are now!" Rudolph said.

Bravo ladies, bravo. It was easily one of the funniest moments of an otherwise tame awards show.

Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph, just casually being the most hilarious part of the Oscars on Sunday night.

Haddish also wore her $4,000 Alexander McQueen dress she previously wore for her Saturday Night Live appearance in November, and again wore for her "Girls Trip" July premiere.

"I spent a lot of money on this dress ... This dress cost way more than my mortgage ... I'm [going to] wear this dress multiple times! Real talk. You might see this dress in two sketches tonight, okay?" Haddish said then while at SNL. We can definitely relate!

Tiffany Haddish attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards.

"Girls Trip," was a notable breakout comedy from 2017, that earned $30.37 million in its debut of 2,591 theatres, Box Office Mojo reported. The black woman-led film had a budget of $19 million, and its witty, R-rated humour landed it a reportedly rare A+ CinemaScore from its premiere audience. But, the movie's main attraction was Haddish herself. Her 'grapefruiting' scene from the film has been talked about by everyone from Glamour to EW.

Tiffany Haddish attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards.

And "Girls Trip" is far from her first rodeo. Haddish was on Def Jam Comedy Jam — performing in their 11th season in 2008. It was one of her early experiences with comedy, with others including and we are so glad she kept going.

Keep leaving your mark, sis!

Also on HuffPost: