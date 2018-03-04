All Sections
    • STYLE
    03/04/2018 20:16 EST | Updated 2 hours ago

    Zendaya's Oscars Dress Is Completely Unexpected (In A Stunning Way)

    And she's just 21.

    We knew Zendaya's Oscars 2018 dress was going to be next level, but we weren't prepared for, well, take a look for yourself:

    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
    Zendaya at the 2018 Oscars.

    SHE'S ONLY 21. Let that sink in.

    The "Spider-Man: Homecoming" star made us feel not worthy in an asymmetrical, billowy brown dress that was a distinct departure from her usual, colourful wardrobe. And we're here for it.

    The actress complemented her gown with a sleek topknot, natural makeup and gobs of diamond jewelry.

    We can't handle the gorgeousness.

    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
    Zendaya at the 2018 Oscars

    And neither can Twitter.

    The actress, who was representing the Oscar-nominated film "The Greatest Showman," was styled by longtime friend and collaborator Law Roach, who's responsible for many of the Disney star's enviable looks. (As well as much of Celine Dion's wardrobe.)

    Remember this sheer Grammys looks? Styled by Roach.

    A post shared by Law Roach (@luxurylaw) on

    As was this butterfly BEAUTY:

    A post shared by Law Roach (@luxurylaw) on

    And this candy pink suit OF OUR DREAMS:

    A post shared by Law Roach (@luxurylaw) on

    Not a single beat missed. Carry on, you two.

