Zendaya's Oscars Dress Is Completely Unexpected (In A Stunning Way)

We knew Zendaya's Oscars 2018 dress was going to be next level, but we weren't prepared for, well, take a look for yourself:

Zendaya at the 2018 Oscars.

SHE'S ONLY 21. Let that sink in.

The "Spider-Man: Homecoming" star made us feel not worthy in an asymmetrical, billowy brown dress that was a distinct departure from her usual, colourful wardrobe. And we're here for it.

The actress complemented her gown with a sleek topknot, natural makeup and gobs of diamond jewelry.

We can't handle the gorgeousness.

Zendaya at the 2018 Oscars

And neither can Twitter.

Zendaya scalping me already LAWD pic.twitter.com/RELvJ2jlTi — • TØMMŸ BØÏÏÏ • (@_niapiaaaa) March 5, 2018

ZENDAYA IS GONNA BE BLINDING EVERYONE AT THE #Oscars WITH THAT HIGHLIGHT😍 pic.twitter.com/r8VTJw4za4 — bai (@tightyspidey) March 5, 2018

The actress, who was representing the Oscar-nominated film "The Greatest Showman," was styled by longtime friend and collaborator Law Roach, who's responsible for many of the Disney star's enviable looks. (As well as much of Celine Dion's wardrobe.)

Remember this sheer Grammys looks? Styled by Roach.

A post shared by Law Roach (@luxurylaw) on Jan 27, 2018 at 5:34pm PST

As was this butterfly BEAUTY:

A post shared by Law Roach (@luxurylaw) on Dec 28, 2017 at 1:31pm PST

And this candy pink suit OF OUR DREAMS:

A post shared by Law Roach (@luxurylaw) on Oct 3, 2017 at 9:53am PDT

Not a single beat missed. Carry on, you two.

More Oscars 2018 looks: