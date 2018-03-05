All Sections
News
Politics
Business
Living
Parents
Video
Blogs
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
CA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS
    03/05/2018 09:00 EST | Updated 1 hour ago

    Bruce McArthur, Alleged Toronto Serial Killer, Linked To 7th Set Of Remains: Police Source

    Bruce McArthur has been charged in the deaths of six men who had disappeared from or had ties to Toronto's gay village.

    • Canadian Press
    THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
    Det-Sgt Hank Idsinga is seen walking back to a Police Command Vehicle after briefing the media at a Toronto property where alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur worked, Feb. 8, 2018.

    TORONTO — A source says Toronto police have recovered a seventh set of remains linked to alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur.

    McArthur, a 66-year-old self-employed landscaper, has been charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of six men who had disappeared from or had ties to Toronto's gay village.

    Remains also found in a planter

    The police source spoke on the condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to release information ahead of a news conference later Monday morning.

    The source says the new set of unidentified remains were found in a planter at the same Toronto property where six other sets were found in large planters.

    Police have so far identified three sets of remains — those of Andrew Kinsman, 49, Soroush Mahmudi, 50, and Skandaraj Navaratnam, 40.

    McArthur is charged in their deaths, as well as the presumed deaths of Selim Esen, 44, Majeed Kayhan, 58, and Dean Lisowick, either 43 or 44.

    Also On HuffPost:

    • Canadian Press
    MORE:Andrew KinsmanBruce McArthurDean LisowickMajeed KayhanNewsSelim EsenSkandaraj NavaratnamSoroush Mahmudi