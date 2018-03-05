Frances McDormand Got Every Female Nominee On Their Feet At The Oscars

Frances McDormand took home the Oscar for Best Actress for her role in "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" Sunday night, but, as host Jimmy Kimmel stated, she should have also gotten an Emmy for her speech.

"Pick me up if I fall over a little bit, because I've got some things to say," she said after getting onstage to accept her award, her second after winning for "Fargo" in 1997. McDormand thanked her family and then put down her Oscar and called on every woman nominated that evening to stand up with her.

"Meryl, if you do it, everybody else will. C'mon," she implored to the clapping Streep in the front row.