    • Friend Or Pro: When Choosing A Professional Is The Way To Go

    03/02/2018 15:54 EST | Updated 1 hour ago

    Friends are always looking out for each other, but sometimes your bestie's help can be more than you bargained for. You may think you're cutting corners by hiring a pal to rig your electrical, or to crunch your numbers come tax time, but even the slightest amateur mistake can cost you a fortune in the long run. Sometimes the best advice you can give someone is to recommend a professional instead.

    H&R Block locations across the country are filled with tax experts ready to answer all your questions on write-offs, credits and other ways to save. Before making an appointment, here are a few other scenarios where you should also consider sticking with the pros.

