WASHINGTON — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has spoken by phone with U.S. President Donald Trump about the threat of tariffs.

Trudeau called his American counterpart, who is preparing an announcement within days on major steel and aluminum tariffs.

Sources say Trudeau told the president they both share a desire to wrap up a NAFTA deal.

But Trudeau said the tariff threat isn't helping.

Sources say the call was cordial, without settling the tariff issue.

The U.S. is now hinting that the penalty could linger as a threat against Canada and Mexico during the NAFTA negotiation, but not actually hit the neighbours if a NAFTA deal is concluded.

Also on HuffPost: