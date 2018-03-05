MONTREAL — Geloso Group says it's ceasing production of a sweetened alcoholic beverage and pulling the product from store shelves.

The Quebec beverage company says in a statement that it has ordered employees to stop producing FCKD UP immediately.

The decision comes after groups called for the government to better control the sale of alcoholic energy drinks following the death of 14-year-old Athena Gervais last week in Laval.

Montreal's La Presse reported that the teen had been drinking stolen cans of the sweetened alcoholic beverage prior to her death.

All this being said, with hindsight, I think it was a mistake to enter this category to compete with Four Loko.

Laval police are still awaiting the results of an autopsy to determine the girl's exact cause of death.

The statement issued by the company on Sunday made no reference to the death.

Co-president Aldo Geloso said the company was taking the necessary steps to stop selling the product.

Geloso said it was mistake to sell the product, which was designed to counter Four Loko, a drink made by a U.S. competitor that arrived in the market with an alcohol content of 11.9 per cent.

"All this being said, with hindsight, I think it was a mistake to enter this category to compete with Four Loko," Geloso said. "In fact, the Four Loko category should not even exist."

Also On HuffPost: