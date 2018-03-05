Timothée Chalamet and Margot Robbie aren't above bringing their moms to the 2018 Academy Awards. The stars were both nominated for their first Oscars and brought their biggest fans to the award show to mark the occasion.

Timothee Chalamet and his mom, Nicole Flender, pose on the Oscars red carpet.

Chalamet, who stars in "Call Me By Your Name," walked the red carpet hand-in-hand with his mom, Nicole Flender. Matching in all-black and all-white ensembles, the pair were ecstatic to be at the show.

"This is crazy, to be here," 22-year-old Chalamet told Michael Strahan on the red carpet.

"This is unbelievable," his mom added. "I'm so proud of him. He's done such a wonderful job. It's been like a bolt of lightning."

Best Actor nominee Timothée Chalamet brought his mom to the #Oscars. "This is unbelievable," she says. "I'm so proud of him!" https://t.co/exBwXiE7dz pic.twitter.com/QSMo0RQEti — ABC News (@ABC) March 5, 2018

This isn't the first time Chalamet has brought his mom to an awards show. The actor was also joined by his mom at the SAG Awards in January, and she accompanied him to the Gotham Independent Film Awards in November, where he was named Breakthrough Actor of the Year.

Chalamet previously spoke to guest host Neil Patrick Harris on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" about attending the Gotham Awards with his mom. In the interview, the rising star said, "This is going to sound cheesy or something, but it was one of the greatest nights of my life. I brought my mom and I didn't think that was going to be the most fun plus-one, but it was. It was a really great time."

Clearly Chalamet shares a close bond with his mother, and Twitter fans couldn't help but swoon over the pair at the Oscars.

timothée chalamet holding his mom's hand on the oscars red carpet. i've never seen anything purer pic.twitter.com/xFeX7XYlgU — ً (@holytimothee) March 5, 2018

Timothee Chalamet and his mom's matching haircuts are the best. #oscars pic.twitter.com/7u2RNGOJv3 — Sam (@sambodiddy) March 5, 2018

How can anyone dislike Timothée Chalamet when he shows up to the #Oscars2018 in all white and holds his mom's hand? pic.twitter.com/8Nibd6WmqI — Alana (@alanaxhunter) March 5, 2018

Likewise, Robbie, who was nominated for her lead role in "I, Tonya," walked the Oscars red carpet with her mom, Sarie Kessler. The mother-daughter duo stunned in their gorgeous gowns — Robbie in an all-white Chanel number and Kessler in a trendy black-and-pink patterned dress.

Margot Robbie and her mom, Sarie Kessler, at the 90th Annual Academy Awards.

But while there's no doubt the two looked good together, fans were impressed by Kessler's youthful good looks and even compared her beauty to that of actress Robin Wright. Compliments don't get any better than this!

Margot Robbie's mom = Robin Wright 😱😱😱 — Elizabeth Landers (@ElizLanders) March 5, 2018

Margot Robbie and her mom look like twins. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/H13LnaXwxZ — Lance Ulanoff (@LanceUlanoff) March 5, 2018

I thought Margot Robbie was hot until I saw Margot Robbie's mom #Oscars — Grace (@grace_levy) March 5, 2018

Also on HuffPost: