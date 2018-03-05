All Sections
    • PARENTS
    03/05/2018 10:18 EST | Updated 4 hours ago

    Timothée Chalamet And Margot Robbie Brought Their Moms To The 2018 Oscars

    Moms are the best plus ones.

    Timothée Chalamet and Margot Robbie aren't above bringing their moms to the 2018 Academy Awards. The stars were both nominated for their first Oscars and brought their biggest fans to the award show to mark the occasion.

    Getty Images
    Timothee Chalamet and his mom, Nicole Flender, pose on the Oscars red carpet.

    Chalamet, who stars in "Call Me By Your Name," walked the red carpet hand-in-hand with his mom, Nicole Flender. Matching in all-black and all-white ensembles, the pair were ecstatic to be at the show.

    "This is crazy, to be here," 22-year-old Chalamet told Michael Strahan on the red carpet.

    "This is unbelievable," his mom added. "I'm so proud of him. He's done such a wonderful job. It's been like a bolt of lightning."

    This isn't the first time Chalamet has brought his mom to an awards show. The actor was also joined by his mom at the SAG Awards in January, and she accompanied him to the Gotham Independent Film Awards in November, where he was named Breakthrough Actor of the Year.

    Chalamet previously spoke to guest host Neil Patrick Harris on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" about attending the Gotham Awards with his mom. In the interview, the rising star said, "This is going to sound cheesy or something, but it was one of the greatest nights of my life. I brought my mom and I didn't think that was going to be the most fun plus-one, but it was. It was a really great time."

    Clearly Chalamet shares a close bond with his mother, and Twitter fans couldn't help but swoon over the pair at the Oscars.

    Likewise, Robbie, who was nominated for her lead role in "I, Tonya," walked the Oscars red carpet with her mom, Sarie Kessler. The mother-daughter duo stunned in their gorgeous gowns — Robbie in an all-white Chanel number and Kessler in a trendy black-and-pink patterned dress.

    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
    Margot Robbie and her mom, Sarie Kessler, at the 90th Annual Academy Awards.

    But while there's no doubt the two looked good together, fans were impressed by Kessler's youthful good looks and even compared her beauty to that of actress Robin Wright. Compliments don't get any better than this!

    MORE:margot robbie mom oscars 2018margot robbie oscars 2018Parentstimothee chalamet momtimothee chalamet mom oscars 2018timothee chalamet oscars 2018