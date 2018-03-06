This Could Be The Duchess Of Cambridge’s Due Date

Now that the Duchess of Cambridge is just weeks away from welcoming her third child, many are speculating about her due date.

According to reports, Catherine could give birth on a special day in the U.K.: St. George's Day on April 23. This marks the feast day for the patron saint of England and, although it's not a public holiday, it is "celebrated with parades, dancing and other activities."

The Duchess of Cambridge visits the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists on Feb. 27, 2018.

Kensington Palace announced Catherine's pregnancy back in September, later confirming that the third royal baby would be born in April.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to confirm they are expecting a baby in April 2018. pic.twitter.com/jOzB1TJMof — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 17, 2017

It is believed the duchess announced her pregnancy earlier than the general three-month rule due to her hyperemesis gravidarum (also known as severe morning sickness), which caused her to miss a number of royal and personal engagements, including Prince George's first day of school. This explains why the third royal baby will likely arrive towards the end of April.

Additionally, this timeline is quite similar to the duchess' second pregnancy, which was announced in September 2014. The 36-year-old mom later welcomed her daughter, Princess Charlotte, on May 2, 2015.

If the third royal baby arrives later then the speculated April 23 due date, it's possible the birth could coincide with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's seventh wedding anniversary on April 29.

Despite a previous report by Express that the 36-year-old royal wants to have a home birth for her third baby, it is still expected that the duke and duchess will welcome their newborn in the private Lindo Wing of London's St. Mary's Hospital.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte were both born in the same clinic, as was Prince William and his brother, Prince Harry.

Meghan Markle and Catherine attend the first annual Royal Foundation Forum on Feb. 28, 2018.

So far, the royals have kept mum on the gender of their baby, causing bookmakers to place their bets. While it was previously believed that Catherine was expecting a girl due to her "high and wide" baby bump, many are now changing their tune, believing the duchess' recent blue outfits are hinting at a boy.

"Punters have been convinced that Kate is expecting another girl, but her head-to-toe outfits could start to change public opinion, and the odds, very quickly," Ladbrokes, a British betting company, told The Sun U.K.

