    03/06/2018 07:18 EST

    Loblaw To Start Selling Cricket Powder As Part Of President's Choice Line

    Loblaw says the flour is high in protein and packed with vitamins and minerals.

    • Canadian Press
    Chris Wattie / Reuters
    A sign is pictured outside a Loblaw supermarket in Ottawa, Nov. 14, 2017.

    TORONTO — One of the country's biggest retailers is betting bugs are the next big thing in Canadian cuisine.

    Loblaw Companies Ltd. is adding cricket powder to its lineup of President's Choice products.

    In a statement Monday, Loblaw says the flour is high in protein and packed with vitamins and minerals.

    It also has a "neutral flavour," making it a versatile ingredient for many kinds of recipes.

    Loblaw says it's sourcing the product from a farm in southern Ontario.

    The company says crickets are more sustainable than other forms of animal protein, because they require less food and water.

