All Sections
News
Politics
Business
Living
Parents
Video
Blogs
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
CA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • LIVING
    03/07/2018 09:31 EST | Updated 6 hours ago

    How This Calgary Woman Took Control Of Her Health After Having Kids

    Her story is so common.

    Name: Tracy Rombough

    Occupation: Cancer Registrar, Tom Baker Cancer Centre

    Age: 46

    City: Calgary

    The story:

    I started gaining weight around age 13 and I went up to a size 18 during Grade 12.

    I didn't exercise and had an unhealthy diet. I tried a few weight loss diets, such as the cabbage soup diet, a low calorie diet and Weight Watchers three times. As I had my kids, I gained and retained some post-pregnancy weight.

    The final straw:

    I felt I needed to find myself again, do something for myself and take control of my own health.

    Tracy Rombough
    Tracy Rombough before she started her healthy regimen.

    The plan of attack:

    I took some Zumba classes, did some yoga and then hired a personal trainer. It took three years to get to where I am today. In the first year I lost 30 pounds, but I had a setback in the second year with a torn Achilles tendon. After it healed, I was still able to continue losing weight with my new regimen.

    What was the hardest adjustment?

    It was hard to live on less food. I also found the time commitment to the gym difficult at first, but now I enjoy going and even look forward to my workouts.

    Story continues below.

    Check out more inspiring women:

    Inspiring Lifestyle Success Stories

    The food element:

    I started eating a lot of vegetables, smaller portions of meats and I cut out eating out. I focused on the amount of calories I was ingesting and portion control. In my third year on this new regimen I started an eating plan.

    I hired a certified nutritionist, Curtis Gillespie Sayers. He set out meal plans, reviewed weekly progress pictures and scheduled weekly cheat meals.

    Tracy Rombough
    Tracy now!

    The exercise factor:

    Right now I work out at GoodLife and see a trainer twice a week. Before I started this new journey, I did the odd group class, walking and yoga. Currently I train four times a week, do cardio, and enjoy hot yoga.

    How I stay motivated:

    I feel good about my body and how my clothes fit and look. I enjoy getting compliments and the best part is being a good role model for my daughters and friends.

    The day-to-day:

    I have a full-time job, I go to the gym for an hour, and then I meal prep at night.

    Tracy Rombough

    What I'm most proud of:

    My dedication, commitment and consistency.

    Final thoughts:

    My advice for people struggling with their weight is to make small changes, don't try to do it all at once. When I first started at the gym, I couldn't imagine following an eating plan as well, it was too overwhelming.

    Pick an activity that you enjoy doing and go with a friend. Make small, attainable goals and celebrate when you reach it!

    This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

    Also on HuffPost:

    MORE:exerciseexercise after kidshealth tipshealthy eatinghealthy livingLivinglost itparentsweight loss