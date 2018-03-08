Donald Trump Will Meet With Kim Jong Un By May, South Korea Says

President Donald Trump will meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un by May in an effort to persuade the regime to abandon its nuclear weapon program, South Korean officials said Thursday.

Chung Eui-Yong, South Korea's national security adviser, told reporters gathered outside the White House that Kim expressed his "eagerness to meet" with Trump "as soon as possible" during a visit between the two countries earlier this week.

South Korean officials have been in Washington this week to meet with the Trump administration and reportedly hand-delivered a letter from Kim to the White House.

Trump briefly told the White House press corps earlier Thursday that South Korea would make a "major statement" about North Korea. He later told ABC's Jonathan Karl that, "hopefully, you will give me credit" for the announcement.