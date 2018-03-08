Kids have short attention spans. Unless they're engrossed in a new TV show or iPad game, it can be hard to keep them sitting still. That's why Easter is a blessing in disguise.

The spring holiday provides ample craft inspo to keep your kids busy all month long, and the highlight, of course, is egg decorating.

There are a million and one ways to decorate Easter eggs, but we've rounded up 20 creative methods that are not only easy to do, but will keep your littles ones happily entertained for at least one afternoon. Happiness is in the little things, right?

1. Emoji Eggs

Pinterest

Get the instructions: Kids Love This Stuff

2. Nail Polish Marbled Easter Eggs

Pinterest

Get the instructions: Hello Glow

3. Bunny Easter Eggs

Pinterest

Get the instructions: Bitte

4. Galaxy Eggs

Pinterest

Get the instructions: Dream A Little Bigger

5. Unicorn Eggs

Pinterest

Get the instructions: Little Inspiration

6. Tattoo Easter Eggs

Pinterest

Get the instructions: Smart School House

7. Chick Easter Eggs

Pinterest

Get the intructions: It All Started With Paint

8. Glitter Tissue Paper Eggs

Pinterest

Get the instructions: Hello, Wonderful

9. Bouffant Easter Eggs

Pinterest

Get the instructions: Studio DIY

10. Superhero Easter Eggs

Pinterest

Get the instructions: Acericorico

11. Ice Cream Cone Eggs

Pinterest

Get the instructions: Kara's Party Ideas

12. Chalkboard Easter Eggs

Pinterest

Get the instructions: Craft Dictator

13. Animal Eggs

Pinterest

Get the instructions: Look What I Made

14. Tie Die Easter Eggs

Pinterest

Get the instructions: One Little Project

15. Sharpie Easter Egg

Pinterest

Get the instructions: Cutesy Crafts

16. Watermelon Eggs

Pinterest

Get the instructions: By Dawn Nicole

17. Shaving Cream Dyed Easter Eggs

Pinterest

Get the instructions: The Homestead Survival

18. Foil-Covered Eggs

Pinterest

Get the instructions: Suzy's Artst-Craftsy Sitcom

19. Melted Crayon Easter Eggs

Pinterest

Get the instructions: Jenna Burger Design

20. Glow In The Dark Eggs

Pinterest

Get the instructions: Bloglovin'

