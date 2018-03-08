Kids have short attention spans. Unless they're engrossed in a new TV show or iPad game, it can be hard to keep them sitting still. That's why Easter is a blessing in disguise.
The spring holiday provides ample craft inspo to keep your kids busy all month long, and the highlight, of course, is egg decorating.
There are a million and one ways to decorate Easter eggs, but we've rounded up 20 creative methods that are not only easy to do, but will keep your littles ones happily entertained for at least one afternoon. Happiness is in the little things, right?
1. Emoji Eggs
Get the instructions: Kids Love This Stuff
2. Nail Polish Marbled Easter Eggs
Get the instructions: Hello Glow
3. Bunny Easter Eggs
Get the instructions: Bitte
4. Galaxy Eggs
Get the instructions: Dream A Little Bigger
5. Unicorn Eggs
Get the instructions: Little Inspiration
6. Tattoo Easter Eggs
Get the instructions: Smart School House
7. Chick Easter Eggs
Get the intructions: It All Started With Paint
8. Glitter Tissue Paper Eggs
Get the instructions: Hello, Wonderful
9. Bouffant Easter Eggs
Get the instructions: Studio DIY
10. Superhero Easter Eggs
Get the instructions: Acericorico
11. Ice Cream Cone Eggs
Get the instructions: Kara's Party Ideas
12. Chalkboard Easter Eggs
Get the instructions: Craft Dictator
13. Animal Eggs
Get the instructions: Look What I Made
14. Tie Die Easter Eggs
Get the instructions: One Little Project
15. Sharpie Easter Egg
Get the instructions: Cutesy Crafts
16. Watermelon Eggs
Get the instructions: By Dawn Nicole
17. Shaving Cream Dyed Easter Eggs
Get the instructions: The Homestead Survival
18. Foil-Covered Eggs
Get the instructions: Suzy's Artst-Craftsy Sitcom
19. Melted Crayon Easter Eggs
Get the instructions: Jenna Burger Design
20. Glow In The Dark Eggs
Get the instructions: Bloglovin'
Also on HuffPost: