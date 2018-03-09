All Sections
    • ALBERTA
    03/09/2018 19:53 EST | Updated 3 hours ago

    Alberta Senior Hospitalized After Teen Allegedly Attacks Her With Sword

    The two are related and live in the same house.

    • Canadian Press

    BRAGG CREEK, Alta. — RCMP in southern Alberta say a 79-year-old woman is in hospital with serious injuries after she was attacked with a sword.

    Police say they were called to a home in Bragg Creek west of Calgary early Friday morning.

    Officers took a 19-year-old man into custody and charges were pending.

    Police say the man is related to the woman and lives in the same house.

    Cpl. Troy Savinkoff says the suspect makes weapons, possibly as a hobby or for his job.

    He says police are working to determine a motive for the attack.

    "It's unusual and what happened is shocking and hearts go out to the victim," he said. "Her injuries are serious and will be long-lasting."

    The woman was listed in stable condition.

    • Canadian Press
