    03/09/2018 17:00 EST | Updated 2 hours ago

    17 Mischievous Leprechaun Trap Ideas For St. Patrick's Day

    Who knew this was even a thing?

    matt_benoit/ Getty Images

    So, you've already planned to make green pancakes (and you might even don a festive hat while making them), you've gone out and purchased some chocolate coins (which you'll eat yourself, necessitating another trip to the store), but did you know there's another fun way to celebrate St. Patrick's Day with your kids?

    Move over, Elf on the Shelf (Seriously. Move right on out of our house forever). Leprechaun traps are the newest trend to get your (and your children's) creative juices flowing this March.

    We rounded up 17 (because of March 17th, obviously) great leprechaun trap ideas to help inspire your kids to catch the little mischief-maker.

    1. Cereal box leprechaun trap

    Crafts By Amanda

    Get the instructions: Crafts by Amanda

    2. Popsicle stick leprechaun trap

    Chica Circle

    Get the instructions: Chica Circle

    3. Construction paper leprechaun trap

    The Suburban Soapbox

    Get the instructions: The Suburban Soapbox

    4. Lego leprechaun trap

    A Blonde And 3 Boys

    Get the instructions: A Blonde And 3 Boys

    5. Slide leprechaun trap

    Grey House Harbor

    Get the instructions: Grey House Harbor

    6. Feat of engineering leprechaun trap

    Play Dr. Mom

    Get the instructions: Play Dr. Mom

    7. Toilet leprechaun trap

    Pinterest/Lisa Cull

    This one is pretty straightforward.

    8. Cotton ball leprechaun trap

    Kiwi Co Corner

    Get the instructions: Kiwi Co Corner

    9. Plastic hat leprechaun trap

    Lizz And Little Bit

    Get the instructions: Lizz And Little Bit

    10. Twizzlers leprechaun trap

    Love Bug Living

    Get the instructions: Love Bug Living

    11. Kissing booth leprechaun trap

    Pinterest/Keegan Penny

    No instructions provided, but check out the pic from Keegan Penny on Pinterest.

    12. Another Lego leprechaun trap

    Est Coat Mommy Blog

    Get the instructions: East Coast Mommy Blog

    13. Box leprechaun trap

    The Crafting Chicks

    Get the instructions: The Crafting Chicks

    14. Coffee can leprechaun trap

    DLTK's Growing Together

    Get the instructions: DLTK's Growing Together

    15. Hotel leprechaun trap

    Sweet Metel Moments

    Get the instructions: Sweet Metel Moments

    16. Martha Stewart leprechaun trap

    Mike Krautter/MarthaStewart.com

    Get the instructions: Martha Stewart

    17. Treasure chest leprechaun trap

    Stephanie Morgan/Ehow

    Get the instructions: e How

