17 Mischievous Leprechaun Trap Ideas For St. Patrick's Day

So, you've already planned to make green pancakes (and you might even don a festive hat while making them), you've gone out and purchased some chocolate coins (which you'll eat yourself, necessitating another trip to the store), but did you know there's another fun way to celebrate St. Patrick's Day with your kids?
Move over, Elf on the Shelf (Seriously. Move right on out of our house forever). Leprechaun traps are the newest trend to get your (and your children's) creative juices flowing this March.
We rounded up 17 (because of March 17th, obviously) great leprechaun trap ideas to help inspire your kids to catch the little mischief-maker.
1. Cereal box leprechaun trap
Get the instructions: Crafts by Amanda
2. Popsicle stick leprechaun trap
Get the instructions: Chica Circle
3. Construction paper leprechaun trap
Get the instructions: The Suburban Soapbox
4. Lego leprechaun trap
Get the instructions: A Blonde And 3 Boys
5. Slide leprechaun trap
Get the instructions: Grey House Harbor
6. Feat of engineering leprechaun trap
Get the instructions: Play Dr. Mom
7. Toilet leprechaun trap
This one is pretty straightforward.
8. Cotton ball leprechaun trap
Get the instructions: Kiwi Co Corner
9. Plastic hat leprechaun trap
Get the instructions: Lizz And Little Bit
10. Twizzlers leprechaun trap
Get the instructions: Love Bug Living
11. Kissing booth leprechaun trap
No instructions provided, but check out the pic from Keegan Penny on Pinterest.
12. Another Lego leprechaun trap
Get the instructions: East Coast Mommy Blog
13. Box leprechaun trap
Get the instructions: The Crafting Chicks
14. Coffee can leprechaun trap
Get the instructions: DLTK's Growing Together
15. Hotel leprechaun trap
Get the instructions: Sweet Metel Moments
16. Martha Stewart leprechaun trap
Get the instructions: Martha Stewart
17. Treasure chest leprechaun trap
Get the instructions: e How
