    03/09/2018 12:29 EST

    Rogers And Bell Are Hiking Prices For Some Internet Plans

    But only Bell customers in Ontario and Quebec will see them go up.

    • Canadian Press
    Chris Wattie/Reuters
    A sign outside a Rogers Communications retail store in Ottawa, July 20, 2017.

    TORONTO — Two of Canada's biggest internet service providers are preparing to increase their monthly subscriber prices.

    Rogers Communications will raise prices for most of its current internet plans by $8 a month, starting Monday.

    For its lowest-price plan, there will be a smaller increase of $4 per month a package that delivers speeds of less than 20 megabytes per second.

    In April, Bell Canada will increase its internet prices by $5 a month for Ontario customers and by $3 a month for its customers in Quebec.

    Bell will also increase internet overage charges to $4 per extra gigabyte, from $3 per gigabyte.

    Representatives for both companies said in separate emails that the price adjustments help fund improvements in the reach and capabilities of their networks.

    • Canadian Press
