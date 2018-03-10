Ontario PC Leadership Results Or 'The Neverending Story'? You Decide.

Ontario's Progressive Conservatives stood ready and waiting for the results of the party's leadership vote to be revealed as they gathered on Sunday afternoon.

Party members waited. And waited.

And then, they waited some more.

Alberta PC leader Jason Kenney took the stage to kick things off, around 2 p.m., to the confusion of some. Then interim leader Vic Fedeli gave a rousing cry for unity in the party, ending his speech with a heads up to all that the bar was open.

Various news outlets reported that the four leadership candidates, Christine Elliott Doug Ford, Caroline Mulroney and Tanya Granic Allen were set to take the stage at a Markham, Ont. convention centre at 3 p.m.

No dice.

And then:

BREAKING: There is a snag in @OntarioPCParty leadership race. Sources tell the @TorontoStar that lawyers for the four candidates are huddled right now. #onpoli #PCPLdr — Robert Benzie (@robertbenzie) March 10, 2018

Rumours swirled about a recount. Reports said there was a technical glitch with the voting:

PC leadership candidates were supposed to walk down these stairs onto the convention floor 15 minutes ago.



NEWSTALK 1010 is hearing Christine Elliott and Doug Ford are in a virtual tie and lawyers are involved #onpoli #pcpop #pcpoldr pic.twitter.com/Ywlh9WRjOQ — NEWSTALK1010 (@NEWSTALK1010) March 10, 2018

BREAKING: Sources tell the @TorontoStar that lawyers for some leadership candidates are calling for a manual recount of the 64,000 ballots cast online. They have been printed and counted once already. #onpoli #pcpoldr — Robert Benzie (@robertbenzie) March 10, 2018

Time ticked away.

A Doug Ford supporter waits for the announcement of the Ontario PC Leadership announcement in Markham, Ont., on Saturday.

Some said Christine Elliott and Doug Ford were locked in a room together. Others said Elliott had left the convention centre. Some said Elliott was still in the building.

Just got a peek inside the room Doug Ford is in. He's sitting at a table looking pissssssed. — Allison Smith (@QueensParkToday) March 10, 2018

No one from the PC party seemed to have any updates.

A crush of reporters wait for some official word from the PC party about what's happening with the counting process going forward. No one from the party has spoken since Vic Fedeli left the stage about 2 hours ago #pcpo #onpoli #pcpoldr pic.twitter.com/hKJy0oxZEs — NEWSTALK1010 (@NEWSTALK1010) March 10, 2018

Cameras kept their focus on the hallway where the candidates were sequestered. After a while, Tanya Granic Allen came out to give parched reporters some water.

tanya granic allen handing out water to press awaiting news of the #OntarioPC leadership results. Appreciated but not a good sign time-wise! pic.twitter.com/zx5RFEneIr — Sarah Bridge (@SarBridge) March 10, 2018

A CP24 reporter noted on the live broadcast that food was being delivered to one of the green rooms. Not a good sign, everyone agreed.

Another CP24 reporter said there was a wedding waiting to happen at the convention centre at 5 p.m.

If Doug wins, I'm sure he'll let that couple getting married at 5 move their wedding to the next Ford Fest. #PCPOldr #onpoli — Dan Speerin (@danspeerin) March 10, 2018

Would that hasten the results?

Rumour has started that what is going on is - "The Curse Of Patrick Brown".#onpoli #PCPLdr #cdnpoli — JA Elliott (@JA_Elliott) March 10, 2018

Finally, Doug Ford emerged from the green room, smiling. Doug Ford's wife emerged from the green room, not smiling. Alas, it seemed as though it was just a bathroom break.

#DougFord is smiling and in good spirits shaking hands but no official announcement as of yet. There is a delay in the #PCLeadership results. A recount was requested by a candidate. @fordnation — Tony Monaco (@TonyMonaco) March 10, 2018

Then, CBC called the election results, based on sources, not an official announcement:

A few others called the results, too:

BREAKING: After a fraught voting session, all the ballots have been counted and the new leader of the Ontario PC party is an old campaign poster of Mike Harris that was in Jerry's trunk #ONpoli — Norm Wilner (@normwilner) March 10, 2018

Five p.m. passed. Presumably, the wedding was postponed or moved to the Kelsey's up the road (turns out there was no wedding, according to TV Ontario).

Still no word from PC party officials. Drinks were consumed. The cash bar at the convention hall found its voice on Twitter:

In the PC Ontario Convention room, just ran into 3 Christine Elliott supporters who are hitting the bar. I also see 5 Doug Ford supporters on their 2nd glass of wine. Drinks for very different reasons... https://t.co/QGTI32Xobu — Chris Glover (@chrisgloverCBC) March 10, 2018

Guys, if our bartender Jim can keep track of our inventory tonight, you can accurately count all these votes I'm hearing about #PCPOLdr #onpoli — PCPO Leadership 2018 Cash Bar (@pcpoldrCashBar) March 10, 2018

At 6 p.m. a CP24 reporter said wearily: "We have been talking non-stop now for almost three hours."

Then, a glimmer of hope.

The podium has been set up again and the media are waiting to be updated on the latest news from today's chaotic PC election. #pcpoldr #ontpolitixs pic.twitter.com/yhQguPmvCM — Taz Dhaliwal (@taz_dhaliwal) March 10, 2018

Caucus chair Lisa Thompson took the stage at 6:30, full of energy, thanking all the supporters.

Lisa Thompson congratulates the crowd on keeping up the great energy all day. This is not the correct take away from this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/SUVuFx4PfS — Allison Smith (@QueensParkToday) March 10, 2018

"You've all been watching Twitter, you know what's going on," she said. Then she told the crowd to wait for 30 more minutes to hear from LEOC chair Hartley Lefton.

Thompson was booed.

Fifty minutes later, at 7:20 p.m., Lefton appeared onstage with Thompson. Portugal, the Man played in the background.

Ontario PC party official Hartley Lefton announces that review of results is underway, says will be resolved "as soon as practically possible" & asks members at leadership event "to please go home to await the results." #PCPOldr #onpoli #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/NRyV8PkZqc — CPAC (@CPAC_TV) March 11, 2018

A review of the ballots was indeed underway and would be "resolved as soon as practically possible." The party had run down the clock at the convention hall and the room had to be cleared. "Unfortunately we do not have access to this hall any longer," he said. Lefton asked members to leave the hall and go home.

A Christine Elliott supporter leaves the convention hall after Hartley Lefton, Chair of the Leadership Election Organising Committee, announced the delay of the Ontario PC Leadership announcement on Saturday.

The party would issue a press release. Members were not impressed.

Loud boos and yelling of shame as @hartleylefton, running the leadership process, asks party members to go home without a result. The party needs to count a small number of ballots which could sway the race. #onpoli #PCPOLdr — Justin Giovannetti (@justinCgio) March 11, 2018

Lots of boos as PC members find out a PC leader won't be named tonight #onpoli #pcpoldr #pcpo pic.twitter.com/cBBzXA0TzS — NEWSTALK1010 (@NEWSTALK1010) March 11, 2018

The victory balloons that normally drop when the winner is announced stayed tethered, their purpose deflated.

Just another day in the life of the Ontario PC Leadership race. Stay tuned, politics fans, the ride isn't over yet ...