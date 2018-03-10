All Sections
News
Politics
Business
Living
Parents
Video
Blogs
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
CA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • POLITICS
    03/10/2018 20:40 EST | Updated 6 minutes ago

    Ontario PC Leadership Results Or 'The Neverending Story'? You Decide.

    A tale in 100 acts.

    Chris Young/THE CANADIAN PRESS
    Caroline Mulroney placards are left on the floor as supporters leave the convention hall after lengthy delays of the Ontario PC Leadership announcement, after confusion over the results, in Markham, Ont., on Saturday.

    Ontario's Progressive Conservatives stood ready and waiting for the results of the party's leadership vote to be revealed as they gathered on Sunday afternoon.

    Party members waited. And waited.

    And then, they waited some more.

    Alberta PC leader Jason Kenney took the stage to kick things off, around 2 p.m., to the confusion of some. Then interim leader Vic Fedeli gave a rousing cry for unity in the party, ending his speech with a heads up to all that the bar was open.

    Various news outlets reported that the four leadership candidates, Christine Elliott Doug Ford, Caroline Mulroney and Tanya Granic Allen were set to take the stage at a Markham, Ont. convention centre at 3 p.m.

    No dice.

    And then:

    Rumours swirled about a recount. Reports said there was a technical glitch with the voting:

    Time ticked away.

    THE CANADIAN PRESS
    A Doug Ford supporter waits for the announcement of the Ontario PC Leadership announcement in Markham, Ont., on Saturday.

    Some said Christine Elliott and Doug Ford were locked in a room together. Others said Elliott had left the convention centre. Some said Elliott was still in the building.

    No one from the PC party seemed to have any updates.

    Cameras kept their focus on the hallway where the candidates were sequestered. After a while, Tanya Granic Allen came out to give parched reporters some water.

    A CP24 reporter noted on the live broadcast that food was being delivered to one of the green rooms. Not a good sign, everyone agreed.

    Another CP24 reporter said there was a wedding waiting to happen at the convention centre at 5 p.m.

    Would that hasten the results?

    Finally, Doug Ford emerged from the green room, smiling. Doug Ford's wife emerged from the green room, not smiling. Alas, it seemed as though it was just a bathroom break.

    Then, CBC called the election results, based on sources, not an official announcement:

    A few others called the results, too:

    Five p.m. passed. Presumably, the wedding was postponed or moved to the Kelsey's up the road (turns out there was no wedding, according to TV Ontario).

    Still no word from PC party officials. Drinks were consumed. The cash bar at the convention hall found its voice on Twitter:

    At 6 p.m. a CP24 reporter said wearily: "We have been talking non-stop now for almost three hours."

    Then, a glimmer of hope.

    Caucus chair Lisa Thompson took the stage at 6:30, full of energy, thanking all the supporters.

    "You've all been watching Twitter, you know what's going on," she said. Then she told the crowd to wait for 30 more minutes to hear from LEOC chair Hartley Lefton.

    Thompson was booed.

    Fifty minutes later, at 7:20 p.m., Lefton appeared onstage with Thompson. Portugal, the Man played in the background.

    A review of the ballots was indeed underway and would be "resolved as soon as practically possible." The party had run down the clock at the convention hall and the room had to be cleared. "Unfortunately we do not have access to this hall any longer," he said. Lefton asked members to leave the hall and go home.

    THE CANADIAN PRESS
    A Christine Elliott supporter leaves the convention hall after Hartley Lefton, Chair of the Leadership Election Organising Committee, announced the delay of the Ontario PC Leadership announcement on Saturday.

    The party would issue a press release. Members were not impressed.

    The victory balloons that normally drop when the winner is announced stayed tethered, their purpose deflated.

    Just another day in the life of the Ontario PC Leadership race. Stay tuned, politics fans, the ride isn't over yet ...

    MORE:Politics