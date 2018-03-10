All Sections
News
Politics
Business
Living
Parents
Video
Blogs
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
CA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • BRITISH COLUMBIA
    03/10/2018 14:52 EST | Updated 18 minutes ago

    Protesters March In B.C. Against Kinder Morgan Pipeline

    Marchers say they want to send a message to the government.

    • Canadian Press

    BURNABY, B.C. — Indigenous leaders and environmentalists beat drums and sang as they protested Kinder Morgan's $7.4-billion Trans Mountain pipeline in southern B.C. Saturday morning.

    Members of the Tsleil-Waututh, Squamish and Musqueam First Nations, who led the rally and march in Burnaby, say they want to send a message to government, the company and investors that they do not have consent to twin the existing pipeline.

    Darryl Dyck/THE CANADIAN PRESS
    Scott McBride, of Nanaimo, B.C., holds a caricature of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a protest against the Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain pipeline expansion in Burnaby, B.C., on Saturday.

    The Trans Mountain pipeline is set to increase the capacity of oil products flowing from Alberta to the B.C. coast to 890,000 barrels from 300,000 barrels.

    Supporters of the pipeline project are scheduled to host their own rally in downtown Vancouver this afternoon.

    A B.C. Supreme Court judge granted Kinder Morgan an interim injunction Friday aimed at preventing anti-pipeline activists from protesting construction at two terminals in Burnaby.

    The injunction restricts protesters from coming within 50 metres of the facilities until Wednesday, when a hearing on the matter will continue.

    • Canadian Press
    MORE:British ColumbiaBurnabyenvironmentIndigenous rightsKinder morgan pipelineKinder Morgan Trans Mountain pipelineNewstrans mountain pipeline