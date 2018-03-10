Thousands Without Power After Snowstorm Hits Nova Scotia

HALIFAX — Thousands of Nova Scotians are without power today after a snowstorm battered the province.

Nova Scotia Power says over 11,500 customers are still without electricity.

That's down from about 22,000 this morning.

Power company officials say wet, heavy snow from a storm Friday is causing tree branches to touch or even pull down power lines.

They say about 120 technicians are out across the province working to end the blackouts.

Nova Scotia Power says they are aiming to have power restored to the vast majority of customers by the end of the day.

The company says snow and high winds have made it difficult for repair crews to get to all the affected areas, and that it may take longer to bring power back to more remote parts of Nova Scotia.