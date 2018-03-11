All Sections
    03/11/2018 11:21 EDT | Updated 2 hours ago

    Brad Trost Loses Nomination For Saskatoon Riding To Corey Tochor

    He finished fourth in last year's race.

    • Canadian Press
    The Canadian Press
    Conservative leadership candidate Brad Trost speaks to media during a press conference held by the Campaign Life Coalition in Ottawa on May 10, 2017.

    SASKATOON — A former candidate in last year's leadership contest for the federal Conservatives has lost the nomination for his Saskatoon riding.

    Brad Trost was defeated at a Conservative nomination meeting for Saskatoon-University on Saturday by Corey Tochor, a former Speaker of the Saskatchewan legislature.

    Trost has been an MP since 2004 and won his riding by about 4,400 votes in 2015.

    He finished fourth in the federal Conservative leadership race, which was won by Andrew Scheer, who is also a Saskatchewan MP.

    Tochor had resigned as Speaker in early January to seek the federal nomination, saying he wanted to help Scheer become prime minister in the next federal election.

    Trost says on Facebook that the loss was close, but that he won't be representing the Conservative party in 2019.

