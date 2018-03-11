All Sections
    03/11/2018 11:42 EDT | Updated 2 hours ago

    Calgary's Kurt Oatway Captures Super G Gold At Pyeongchang Paralympics

    He took up the sport after watching the Vancouver Paralympics in 2010.

    • Canadian Press

    JEONGSEON, Korea, Republic Of — Canada's Kurt Oatway raced to gold in men's sitting Super G at the Pyeongchang Olympics on Sunday.

    The 34-year-old from Calgary skied to a time of one minute 25.83 seconds, 1.06 seconds ahead of silver medallist Andrew Kurka of the United States. Frederic Francois of France won bronze.

    "It's hard to explain how good I feel right now. (Saturday's) downhill was a big disappointment for me," said Oatway, who was eighth in the downhill. Coming back and winning the Super G is the best feeling ever. I went from feeling super low to feeling super high. It's amazing."

    The Associated Press
    Kurt Oatway of Canada competes in the men's super-G, sitting, at the 2018 Winter Paralympics in Jeongseon, South Korea on Sunday.

    Oatway started skiing when he was five, but in 2007, while on a university field trip in Utah, he fell 12 metres from a rock outcrop, and suffered a spinal cord injury.

    He took up sit skiing after watching the 2010 Vancouver Paralympics.

    Alana Ramsay of Calgary won bronze in the women's standing Super-G.

    Their medals boosted Canada's total to six after two days of competition. The Canadians are hoping to top the 16 medals won four years ago in Sochi.

    • Canadian Press
