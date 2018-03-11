All Sections
News
Politics
Business
Living
Parents
Video
Blogs
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
CA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • BRITISH COLUMBIA
    03/11/2018 13:39 EDT | Updated 27 minutes ago

    Vancouver Police Looking For Mother Who Allegedly Abducted Son

    They are asking anyone with information to come forward.

    • Canadian Press

    Vancouver Police are looking for a woman who allegedly abducted her nine-year-old son on Friday, contrary to a court-imposed custody order.

    Shawana Chaudhary may be travelling with her son, Emerson Cusworth, as well as her six-year-old daughter and one or two dogs.

    Vancouver Police
    Emerson Cusworth, 9.

    Police believe Chaudhary made plans to be away from home for an extended period.

    There is no indication that either child has been harmed or is in imminent danger.

    Chaudhary is 34 years old, five-foot-eight, 106 pounds and appears South Asian, with long dark hair and dark eyes.

    Vancouver Police
    Shawana Chaudhary.

    Her son Emerson is nine years old, appears South Asian with short black hair and dark eyes.

    Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1, the Vancouver Police non-emergency line or Crime Stoppers.

    • Canadian Press
    MORE:AbductionBritish ColumbiaChild abductionCrimeEmrson CusworthNewsShawana ChaudharyVancouverVancouver child abductionVancouver police