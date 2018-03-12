All Sections
    POLITICS
    03/12/2018 13:33 EDT | Updated 25 minutes ago

    Catherine McKenna To Saskatchewan: You're Pricing Carbon, One Way Or Another

    The province asked to still receive millions in federal cash.

    • Canadian Press
    Justin Tang/CP
    Environment Minister Catherine McKenna arrives for a press conference in the National Press Theatre in Ottawa on Feb. 8, 2018.

    REGINA — Canada's environment minister says Saskatchewan will be subject to a federal carbon tax if it doesn't sign on to a national climate change plan by the fall.

    Catherine McKenna has responded in writing to a letter by her Saskatchewan counterpart, Dustin Duncan, about the province not signing on to the federal plan.

    Duncan suggested the province should still receive $62 million in federal money for low-carbon projects.

    Earlier:

    In her response, McKenna says the province's share would move to a second phase of the program, which is also open to municipalities, businesses, non-governmental organizations and Indigenous communities.

    She adds that it's unfortunate that Saskatchewan has not joined other provinces and territories in adopting or maintaining carbon pricing that suits its specific circumstances.

    McKenna says she remains hopeful the province will still change course before the Sept. 1 deadline for provinces and territories to submit their carbon-pricing plans.

    'We would have no choice'

    "To be clear, we cannot accept your request not to price carbon in Saskatchewan," she says in her open letter. "Among other reasons, it would be patently unfair for one jurisdiction to avoid participating in this important national effort to support clean growth and cut pollution.

    "In the event that your government does not adopt a price on pollution that meets our standard, we would have no choice but to ensure that a price on pollution applies in Saskatchewan, just as we would anywhere else in the country."

    • Canadian Press
