Celebrating Easter with a beautiful brunch spread is the ideal way to go.
Just think about it: there is a lot more variety of foods for brunch than there is for dinner. From filling dishes like tater tot breakfast bakes to sweet and savoury options like blueberry lemon ricotta pancakes, there are endless possibilities. Plus, brunch means you can easily munch all day long, sans judgment!
So to inspire your spring celebrations, here are 20 Easter brunch ideas that are both festive and delicious.
1. Classic deviled eggs
Get the recipe: Stuck on Sweet
2. Blueberry lemon ricotta pancakes
Get the recipe: Flying on Jess Fuel
3. Tomato mozzarella salad
Get the recipe: Little Broken
4. Mini pancake stacks
Get the recipe: B Lovely Events
5. Cheese, ham & spinach puffs
Get the recipe: Spaceships and Laser Beams
6. Carrot cake cupcakes
Get the recipe: Chelsea's Messy Apron
7. French toast bake
Get the recipe: Lil' Luna
8. Yogurt fruit dip
Get the recipe: Layers of Happiness
9. Hash brown egg nests with avocado
Get the recipe: The Cooking Jar
10. Spinach & artichoke quiche
Get the recipe: Simply Recipes
11. Mini flower lemon tarts
Get the recipe: Kid + Kin
12. Breakfast potatoes
Get the recipe: Vodka & Biscuits
13. Salsa verde guacamole
Get the recipe: Together As Family
14. Easter bunny rolls
Get the recipe: Plated Cravings
15. Easter Oreo bark
Get the recipe: Lil' Luna
16. Fresh berry bruschetta
Get the recipe: Better Homes & Gardens
17. Cheesy tater tot breakfast bake
Get the recipe: Chew Out Loud
18. Easter bunny cinnamon rolls
Get the recipe: A Girl & A Glue Gun
19. Ham and swiss sliders
Get the recipe: Graceful Little Honey Bee
20. Easter mini cheesecakes
Get the recipe: Kraft Recipes
Also on HuffPost: