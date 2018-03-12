Registration for a $25 Loblaw gift card as compensation for years of bread price-fixing has opened up, and the process seems simple enough.

Customers are asked for their name, date of birth, and mailing and residential addresses to receive the card. Some people started getting them at the end of February.

But some people have reported Loblaw has been asking them to send a copy of their utility bill or their driver's license as well.

@LoblawsON why did some get the $25 Loblaw card already and others have received emails asking for personal info before receiving? @CTVNews pic.twitter.com/Ub1n1LvsG4 — Discov. Parenthood (@discoveryparent) March 9, 2018

Majorly not happy about this. Been a @LoblawsON customer for decades and now they single me out asking for my driver's license for the $25 card everyone else gets without disclosing their personal information. What the hell? pic.twitter.com/MR8dcT8SIR — Paul Hunter 🎮 (@NextGenPlayer) March 12, 2018

Others, confused by the request, took to Twitter to ask if it was a scam.

@LoblawsON Applied for Loblaws card. Received email requesting copy of my drivers license or utility bill. Is this legit or a phishing scam? Singled out as others get their cards? What's up with the even more evasive proof. — Erin Carroll (@erincarrolledit) March 11, 2018

Although the gift card website says no additional documentation is required to complete the form, the "contact information" portion says Loblaw may "request more information about your registration form."

In a statement emailed to HuffPost Canada, Loblaw vice-president of corporate affairs and communications Kevin Groh said the information request is a "standard approach."

"We think it's sensible to have safeguards in place, and to make sure the interests of our customers are protected," Groh said.

Groh said the "vast majority" of registrations will be processed without the additional step.

"Those who are asked for ID can rest assured the process is secure and that their information will only be used for verification and then destroyed."

Customers still have until May 1 to sign up for the free gift card.

