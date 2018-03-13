All Sections
    03/13/2018 10:53 EDT | Updated 48 minutes ago

    B.C. Teen's West Vancouver Party In Rented House Causes $20K In Damage

    The 14-year-old had rented the home using her parent's credit card.

    • Canadian Press
    Tero Vesalainen via Getty Images
    Police found about 200 teens "flooding out of the residence."

    VANCOUVER — What police are describing as an "uncontrolled" house party in West Vancouver has caused about $20,000 in damage after a teenaged girl rented the home online.

    West Vancouver police say the owners of the house do not want to pursue criminal charges and the family of the girl who rented it have agreed to cover the cost.

    Police say in a news release they were called to the home on Friday just after 8:30 p.m. when they found about 200 teens "flooding out of the residence."

    After establishing that no one was injured or in need of medical attention, police say they learned a 14-year-old girl had booked the home through the unauthorized use of a parent's credit card.

    Police say walls, furniture and artwork were smashed and they are asking anyone who might be able to identify those directly responsible for the damage to contact them.

