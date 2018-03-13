With Easter approaching, we've rounded up some of the most trendy, style-savvy outfits that are perfect for a special occasion — whether you're headed to church, an Easter brunch with family, or a casual dinner with friends.

1. Floral print shift dress

For those who prefer a loose-fitting number, you can opt for this floral print shift dress from Forever 21. It's got style and has a flattering cut.

Get the look: Forever 21, $30.90

2. Francyne ruffle dress

Off-the-shoulder dresses are always big in the style department. If you're heading to a formal Easter get-together, then this Guess dress is the way to go. The ruffled neckline and bell sleeves make this a keeper.

Get the look: Guess, $178

3. Scalloped skater dress

This Ted Baker Palace Gardens scalloped skater dress is a great option for Easter if you want to play it safe while keeping it stylish. This dusty pink frock with floral patterns is also a great way to welcome spring.

Get the look: Ted Baker, $369

4. Ruffled fit-and-flare dress

A fit-and-flare dress is perfect for any Easter event you have lined up. This particular one by Adelyn Rae is chic, feminine, and polished, making it a great addition to your wardrobe.

Get the look: RW & Co, $97.93

5. Long sleeve maxi dress

Who says maxi dresses are just a summer staple? If you're attending an Easter party with friends or an Easter brunch with family, this elegant, chic and super trendy long-sleeve maxi from Dynamite is perfect.

Get the look: Dynamite, $59.95

5. Becaw lace dress

If you want to get fancy, maybe opt for this Club Monaco becaw lace dress. This is a nice option for an Easter party as it lets you strut not only your waist with the fitted bodice, but also your A-plus style game.

Get the look: Club Monaco, $348

6. Draped jersey dress

Prints and patterns are a huge spring trend, so why not celebrate Easter's festivities with a print-heavy dress? This H&M draped jersey frock is a fitted option with long sleeves, which will keep you cozy on this chilly spring nights.

Get the look: H&M, $59.99

10. Cotton santeen tie front sheath dress

Ann Taylor's sheath dress is a simple, chic option that you can dress up or keep as is and still look clean and polished. We love that this dress shows off your figure by accentuating your curves.

Get the look: Ann Taylor, $187.43

9. Floral print mini dress

Investing in a floral dress for Easter means you can play with it throughout spring. This Zara mini dress should be a spring staple.

Get the look: Zara, $49.90

10. Lace V-neck sheath dress

If you want a flattering dress that highlights your hourglass shape, then look no further than this Loft sheath dress. This beautiful blue colour is also an ideal way to step into spring.

Get the look: Loft, $132.15

11. Rose print floral maxi dress

Ever New's rose print floral maxi dress is a pretty number that's perfect for a special occasion like Easter. This halter neck piece with a lace trim is a pretty option that will keep you looking elegant and stylish.

Get the look: Ever New, $169.99

12. Bardot Solange lace dress

If Easter events and celebrations are a big deal in your family, you might want to opt for a classy, form-fitting dress like this Bardot Solange lace beauty.

Get the look: Hudson's Bay, $214

13. Elbow sleeve V-neck sheath dress

Amazon's fashion brand Lark & Ro has a stellar lineup of dresses that can take you from day to night. You can pick this elbow sleeve V-neck sheath dress for Easter if you're headed to church, an afternoon brunch, or a dinner with friends.

Get the look: Amazon, $89.70

14. Clara Gerbera daisy dress

A Canadian brand that has caught our eye is 3rd Floor Studio. Check out this Clara Gerbera daisy dress that's chic, stylish and perfect for an Easter brunch or a spring date.

Get the look: 3rd Floor Studio, $199

15. Sheared flute sleeve midi dress

Who says black dresses have to be so serious? We love this midi dress from Topshop for its subtle floral pattern and fun off-the-shoulder sleeves. This getup will easily take you from day to night over Easter weekend.

Get the look: Topshop/Hudson's Bay, $80

Bonus: Chiffon & Tricoteen V-neck jumpsuit

We know this is an Easter dress list, but what if you just don't feel like wearing a dress (or colour, for that matter)? That's where this kickass jumpsuit comes in. This Le Chateau Chiffon & Tricoteen jumpsuit is a formal piece with a tailored silhouette that will look great on anyone.

Get the look: Le Chateau, $99

Also on HuffPost: