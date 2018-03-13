All Sections
    03/13/2018 12:05 EDT

    Kathleen Wynne: Doug Ford's Criticism On Ontario Sex Ed Consultations 'Just Not True'

    The changes were introduced in 2015.

    • Canadian Press
    Lars Hagberg/CP
    Ontario's Premier Kathleen Wynne speaks in Kingston, Ont., on Feb. 14, 2018.

    TORONTO — Ontario's premier is defending her Liberal government's update of the province's sexual education curriculum, which the newly elected leader of the Progressive Conservatives has said he'll scrap if he wins the spring election.

    Kathleen Wynne says criticism that parents weren't consulted over the changes simply aren't true.

    Wynne says approximately 4,000 parents were consulted along with child development professionals to ensure the material was age-appropriate.

    The curriculum was implemented in 2015 and was the first update to the lesson plan in over a decade.

    It has been a source of anger for social conservatives who want the material changed.

    Doug Ford, who won the Tory leadership late Saturday, says he plans to repeal the Liberal curriculum and has promised to consult further with parents.

