All Sections
News
Politics
Business
Living
Parents
Video
Blogs
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
CA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • BUSINESS
    03/13/2018 11:22 EDT | Updated 15 minutes ago

    Greater Toronto Luxury Home Sales Drop 60%, Report Shows

    The region has seen 76 sales this year, compared to 180 a year ago.

    • Canadian Press
    THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
    A sold sign is shown in front of west-end Toronto homes Sunday, April 9, 2017. Luxury home sales in the Toronto, Oakville and Hamilton-Burlington areas have fallen by 60 per cent, RE/MAX says.

    TORONTO — Luxury home sales in the Greater Toronto Area, Oakville and Hamilton-Burlington have fallen by almost 60 per cent year-over-year, according to a RE/MAX report.

    The real estate company says 76 freehold and condominium properties in the GTA sold for more than $3 million between Jan. 1 and Feb. 28, down from 180 sales during the same period last year.

    In Oakville, six homes in the same price range sold early this year, in comparison to 15 a year ago.

    Earlier on HuffPost Canada:


    Homes priced above $1 million in Hamilton-Burlington saw a 55 per cent drop to 59 homes sold at the start of the year from 133 in 2017.

    Though RE/MAX says the luxury market's record-breaking pace from last year has slowed, it is still expecting plenty of activity this year.

    Already RE/MAX says it has seen increases in luxury home sales in the GTA's Kingsway/Princess Anne Manor and Rosedale neighbourhoods, where 10 homes have sold so far this year, including the most expensive one for $8.4 million.

    Also on HuffPost:

    • Canadian Press
    MORE:BusinessGTA real estatehousingnewsre/maxreal estateToronto home salesToronto real estate