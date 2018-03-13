Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Share A Very Relatable Public Moment

British media had their eyes on Prince Harry's eyes during Monday's Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey.

The royal was caught raising his eyebrows at bride-to-be Meghan Markle after Liam Payne, former star of the boy band One Direction, finished singing "Waiting on the World To Change." Markle then lowered her head in laughter. (See the moment below.)

The Sun interpreted the prince's gesture and Markle's giggles as a diss of the performance, as did the Mirror, which wrote that the couple "maybe didn't enjoy the song as much as some of the other guests."

The Independent said the two were "caught making fun of Liam Payne."

It also could have been just a loving exchange. But, hey, we're not royal body language experts.