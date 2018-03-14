All Sections
    03/14/2018 16:21 EDT

    Larry Kudlow, Trump's New Economic Adviser, Is A Big Fan Of Trade With Canada

    Cancelling NAFTA would be a calamitously bad decision that would wreck the stock market, Kudlow has said.

    Larry Kudlow, conservative economist and former host of CNBC's 'The Kudlow Report,' in an interview on Sept. 15, 2015. Kudlow is a big fan of trade with Canada: he's pro-NAFTA, anti-tariff and doesn't mince words while letting everyone know.

    WASHINGTON — Donald Trump's newest senior economic adviser is a big fan of trade with Canada: he's pro-NAFTA, anti-tariff and doesn't mince words while letting everyone know.

    The White House is confirming that Larry Kudlow has been named to the post, replacing Gary Cohn, who resigned last week.

    Trump had said he was seriously considering Kudlow, a former Wall Street analyst and current cable-TV personality.

    The president says he wants someone whose views clash with his own nationalist impulses.

    And that seems to be precisely what he's getting: in his commentary, Ludlow has been scathingly critical of protectonist moves like steel tariffs.

    In one radio appearance, Kudlow called the tariffs silly. He also said withdrawing from NAFTA would be a calamitously bad decision that would wreck the stock market.

    He replaces the like-minded Cohn as head of the White House national economic council — and like his predecessor, is likely to clash with the more protectionist wing of the White House, which includes adviser Peter Navarro, and the president himself.

