Renowned Scientist Stephen Hawking Dies At 76

Renowned British physicist Professor Stephen Hawking, one of the world's finest scientific minds, has died at the age of 76, a family spokesman said. He died peacefully at his home in Cambridge in the early hours of Wednesday morning. In a statement, his children Lucy, Robert and Tim said: "We are deeply saddened that our beloved father passed away today.

Santi Visalli via Getty Images Hawking pictured in 1979 aged 27.

"He was a great scientist and an extraordinary man whose work and legacy will live on for many years. "His courage and persistence with his brilliance and humour inspired people across the world. He once said, 'It would not be much of a universe if it wasn't home to the people you love.' We will miss him forever." Hawking's formidable mind probed the very limits of human understanding both in the vastness of space and in the bizarre sub-molecular world of quantum theory, which he said could predict what happens at the beginning and end of time.

His passing has left an intellectual vacuum in his wake. But it's not empty. Think of it as a kind of vacuum energy permeating the fabric of spacetime that defies measure. Stephen Hawking, RIP 1942-2018. pic.twitter.com/nAanMySqkt — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) March 14, 2018

His work ranged from the origins of the universe itself, through the tantalising prospect of time travel to the mysteries of space's all-consuming black holes, reports Reuters. The power of his intellect contrasted cruelly with the weakness of his body, ravaged by the wasting motor neurone disease he contracted at the age of 21. At the time, he was told he had just two or three years to live. Hawking was confined for most of his life to a wheelchair. As his condition worsened, he had to resort to speaking through a voice synthesizer and communicating by moving his eyebrows. The disease spurred him to work harder but also contributed to the collapse of his two marriages, he wrote in a 2013 memoir My Brief History. In the book he related how he was first diagnosed: "I felt it was very unfair - why should this happen to me," he wrote.

Gilles BASSIGNAC via Getty Images Hawking in Paris in 1989.

"At the time, I thought my life was over and that I would never realise the potential I felt I had. But now, 50 years later, I can be quietly satisfied with my life." Hawking shot to international fame after the 1988 publication of A Brief History of Time, one of the most complex books ever to achieve mass appeal, which stayed on the Sunday Times best-sellers list for no fewer than 237 weeks. He said he wrote the book to convey his own excitement over recent discoveries about the universe. "My original aim was to write a book that would sell on airport bookstalls," he told reporters at the time. "In order to make sure it was understandable I tried the book out on my nurses. I think they understood most of it."

Remembering Stephen Hawking, a renowned physicist and ambassador of science. His theories unlocked a universe of possibilities that we & the world are exploring. May you keep flying like superman in microgravity, as you said to astronauts on @Space_Station in 2014 pic.twitter.com/FeR4fd2zZ5 — NASA (@NASA) March 14, 2018

He was particularly proud that the book contains only one mathematical equation - relativity's famous E=MC squared. His popular recognition became such that he appeared as himself on the television show Star Trek: Next Generation and his cartoon caricature appeared on The Simpsons. A 2014 film, The Theory of Everything, with Eddie Redmayne playing Hawking, charted the onset of his illness and his early life as the brilliant student grappling with black holes and the concept of time. Redmayne won a Bafta for his performance a year later.

Sad to hear about Stephen Hawking. What a remarkable life. His contributions to science will be used as long as there are scientists, and there are many more scientists because of him. He spoke about the value and fragility of human life and civilisation and greatly enhanced both — Brian Cox (@ProfBrianCox) March 14, 2018

"Professor Stephen Hawking was a brilliant and extraordinary mind - one of the great scientists of his generation. His courage, humour and determination to get the most from life was an inspiration. His legacy will not be forgotten." — PM — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) March 14, 2018

We have lost a colossal mind and a wonderful spirit. Rest in peace, Stephen Hawking. https://t.co/ectv7r4UIm — Tim Berners-Lee (@timberners_lee) March 14, 2018

University of Cambridge vice-chancellor Professor Stephen Toope said: "Professor Hawking was a unique individual who will be remembered with warmth and affection not only in Cambridge but all over the world. "His exceptional contributions to scientific knowledge and the popularisation of science and mathematics have left an indelible legacy. His character was an inspiration to millions."

TIM SLOAN via Getty Images Hawking with Bill Clinton at a White House screening of a scene from 'Star Trek the Next Generation' in the 1990s.

TWO CONCEPTS OF TIME Since 1974 he worked extensively on marrying the two cornerstones of modern physics - Einstein's General Theory of Relativity, which concerns gravity and large-scale phenomena, and quantum theory, which covers subatomic particles. As a result of that research, Hawking proposed a model of the universe based on two concepts of time: ""real time", or time as human beings experience it, and "quantum theory's "imaginary time", on which the world may really run. "Imaginary time may sound like science fiction ... but it is a genuine scientific concept," he wrote in a lecture paper. Real time could be perceived as a horizontal line, he said.

"Space, here I come" - remembering world renowned physicist Stephen Hawking, who showed us there are no limits to achieving our dreams. Our thoughts are with his family. pic.twitter.com/52hpw0Tfwf — ESA (@esa) March 14, 2018

"On the left, one has the past, and on the right, the future. But there's another kind of time in the vertical direction. This is called imaginary time, because it is not the kind of time we normally experience - but in a sense, it is just as real as what we call real time." In July 2002, Hawking said in a lecture that although his quest was to explain everything, a theory of determinism that would predict the universe in the past and forever in the future probably could not be achieved. He caused some controversy among biologists when he said he saw computer viruses as a life form, and thus the human race's first act of creation. ""I think it says something about human nature that the only form of life we have created so far is purely destructive," he told a computer forum in Boston. ""We've created life in our own image." He also predicted the development of a "race of self-designing human beings, who will use genetic engineering to improve their make-up. Another major area of his research was into black holes, the regions of space-time where gravity is so strong that nothing, not even light, can escape. When asked whether God had a place in his work, Hawking once said: ""In a way, if we understand the universe, we are in the position of God."

RIP Stephen Hawking. We're honoured that he was a vocal fan of our show, and helped celebrate our anniversary in 1998. pic.twitter.com/AEfvCcwbjc — Red Dwarf (@RedDwarfHQ) March 14, 2018

PERSONAL LIFE His health, and accidents involving his wheelchair, including one where he broke his hip after crashing into a wall in December 2001 - "the wall won," he observed - led to his appearing in the news for reasons other than his work. In 2004 he was admitted to hospital in Cambridge suffering from pneumonia and was later transferred to a specialist heart and lung hospital. He was twice married and divorced. He married undergraduate Jane Wilde in July 1965 and the couple had three children, Robert, Lucy and Timothy. But Hawking tells in his 2013 memoir how Wilde became more and more depressed as her husband's condition worsened. "She was worried I was going to die soon and wanted someone who would give her and the children support and marry her when I was gone," he wrote.

LEON NEAL via Getty Images Professor Stephen Hawking, (C) his daughter Lucy (R) and Christophe Galfard pose for photographs in Professor Hawking's office at The Centre for Mathematical Sciences in Cambridge, in central England, 03 September 2007.

Wilde took up with a local musician and gave him a room in the family apartment, Hawking said. "I would have objected but I too was expecting an early death ...," he said. He went on: "I became more and more unhappy about the increasingly close relationship between (them). In the end I could stand the situation no longer and in 1990 I moved out to a flat with one of my nurses, Elaine Mason." He divorced Wilde in 1990 and in 1995 married Mason, whose ex-husband David had designed the electronic voice synthesizer that allowed him to communicate.

PA Archive/PA Images Hawking and Mason on their wedding day.

"My marriage to Elaine was passionate and tempestuous," he wrote in the memoir. "We had our ups and downs but Elaine's being a nurse saved my life on several occasions." It also took its emotional toll on her, he noted, and the pair divorced in 2007. LONG AND FULL LIFE Stephen William Hawking was born on 8 January, 1942, to Dr Frank Hawking, a research biologist in tropical medicine, and his wife Isobel. He grew up in and around London.

"Albert Einstein" was born on a 14 March



"Stephen Hawking" died today, 14 March



"Pi Day" is on the 14th of March



"Time is relative" — Amnash Anwar (@amnashanwar) March 14, 2018

After studying physics at Oxford University, he was in his first year of research work at Cambridge when he was diagnosed with motor neurone disease. "The realization that I had an incurable disease that was likely to kill me in a few years was a bit of a shock," he wrote in his memoir. But after seeing a boy die of leukemia in a hospital ward, he observed some people were a lot worse off than him and at least the condition didn't make him feel sick.

Anyone else feel really lucky that we got about 50 years more of Stephen Hawking than was originally planned? — Spencer Kelly (@spenley) March 14, 2018

In fact there were even advantages to being confined to a wheelchair and having to speak through a voice synthesizer. "I haven't had to lecture or teach undergraduates and I haven't had to sit on tedious and time-consuming committees. So I have been able to devote myself completely to research," he wrote in his memoir.

Jason Reed / Reuters President Barack Obama presents the Medal of Freedom to scientist Stephen Hawking during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, August 12, 2009.

"I became possibly the best-known scientist in the world. This is partly because scientists, apart from Einstein, are not widely known rock stars, and partly because I fit the stereotype of a disabled genius." Hawking was Lucasian Professor of Mathematics at Cambridge University from 1979 to 2009 - a post held by Sir Issac Newton over 300 years earlier - wrote countless scientific papers and books, received 12 honorary degrees and was made a Companion of Honour by Queen Elizabeth in June 1989.

"Not only does God play dice but... he sometimes throws them where they cannot be seen."

― Stephen Hawking — Yuriria Sierra (@YuririaSierra) March 14, 2018