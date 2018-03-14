On Wednesday, U.S. students staged a mass walkout from elementary and high schools to protest gun violence, following a mass shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

While rare, school shootings have occurred in Canada in the past. Here are some that have happened over the last 30 years.

La Loche Community School, Sask.: Four people were killed and two were critically wounded in a shooting in a northern Saskatchewan Dene community Jan. 22, 2016. Shots were fired at the La Loche high school building around 1 p.m.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau lays a wreath at a memorial during a visit to the town of La Loche, Sask. Jan. 29, 2016.

Les Racines de vie Montessori, Gatineau, Que.: On April 5, 2013, two men die during a shooting at the school's daycare. The shooter is identified as Robert Charron. Thirty-eight-year-old Neil Galliou is killed before Charron takes his own life. Charron told staff to take the 53 children to safety before he opened fire.

C.W. Jeffreys Collegiate Institute, Toronto: On May, 23, 2007, 15-year-old Jordan Manners is found in a hallway with single gunshot wound to the chest. He later dies in hospital. Two teens were charged with first-degree-murder and were later acquitted.

Dawson College, Westmount, Que: On Sept. 13, 2006, 18-year-old Anastasia De Sousa was killed and 20 others were hurt when gunman Kimveer Gill, 25, opened fire with a semi-automatic weapon. Gill was killed in a police gunfight.​​​​​

Students of Dawson College hug as they prepare to return to the school in Montreal, Sept. 18, 2006 for the first time since a gunman dressed in a black trenchcoat opened fire at the school killing one student and injuring 19 others.

W.R. Myers High: Taber, Alta.: On April 28, 1999, a 14-year-old Grade 9 students shoots three students, killing 17-year-old Jason Lang before he is arrested.

Ecole Polytechnique, Montreal: On Dec. 6, 1989, 25-year-old Marc Lepine shot more than two dozen people, killing 14 women before killing himself.

Caroline Jacquest hangs ribbons to commemorate the 14 victims of the Ecole Polytechnique shooting before a memorial ceremony to mark the 27th anniversary of the Montreal Massacre on Dec. 6, 2016.

With files from HuffPost Canada