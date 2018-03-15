Calgary police have charged a hotel employee with sexual assault, alleging that he posed as an online acquaintance of a female guest.

The incident happened last October at the Canada's Best Value Inn Chinook Station on Macleod Trail S.W. The guest let a man into her room, thinking it was the same person she had been communicating with via social media and text, according to a police news release on Thursday.

Once inside the room, the suspect allegedly sexually assaulted the victim before fleeing.

Unclear how accused knew of online chats

"Investigators later determined the suspect was an employee of the hotel and allege he may have obtained the victim's phone number through the hotel guest registration information," said police. It's unclear how the accused may have learned about the victim's online conversations, or if it was "a matter of assumption or coincidence."

Detectives from the sex crimes unit arrested Jatinder Pal Singh Brar, 27, of Calgary, on Tuesday at the airport. He has been charged with one count of sexual assault.