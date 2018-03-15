LIFESTYLE These Centre For Addiction And Mental Health Therapy Dog Graduates Are Here To Brighten Your Day Ontario's CAMH therapy dog program pairs patients with canines to help those coping with mental illness return to a state of well-being. More Videos Go Behind The Scenes With The Actor Gen Z Yellow Is The Colour Craze Taking Over The F... Proof Syrian Refugees In Canada Aren't That Differ... The Royal Significance Of Meghan Markle's Diamond... These 5 Inspiring Indigenous Women Were Trailblaze...