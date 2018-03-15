Patrick Brown Says He Won't Be Running In Ontario Election

TORONTO — Former Ontario Progressive Conservative leader Patrick Brown says he will not be running in the province's spring election.

Brown, who stepped down in January amid sexual misconduct allegations that he denies, says he gave the decision much thought.

He says in a statement on Twitter that he remains committed to the conservative movement.

After much thought, I will not be running in the upcoming provincial election. I remain committed to the Conservative movement and to the well-being of my local community. #onpoli 1/2 — Patrick Brown (@brownbarrie) March 16, 2018

I am confident that Barrie – Springwater – Oro-Medonte will have a PC Party Candidate that will hit the ground running and work hard on behalf of our constituents. Thank you to the people of #Barrie and Simcoe County for your unwavering support over the last 17 years. #onpoli 2/2 — Patrick Brown (@brownbarrie) March 16, 2018

The Progressive Conservatives picked Doug Ford, a former Toronto city councillor, as their new leader late Saturday.

Ontario voters go to the polls on June 7.

