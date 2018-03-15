All Sections
    POLITICS
    03/15/2018 21:56 EDT | Updated 1 hour ago

    Patrick Brown Says He Won't Be Running In Ontario Election

    He says he gave the decision much thought.

    • Canadian Press
    NurPhoto via Getty Images
    Patrick Brown, the former leader of the Ontario Progressive Conservative Party, speaks to supporters and members of the media during a rally in Mississauga, Ont. on February 18, 2018.

    TORONTO — Former Ontario Progressive Conservative leader Patrick Brown says he will not be running in the province's spring election.

    Brown, who stepped down in January amid sexual misconduct allegations that he denies, says he gave the decision much thought.

    He says in a statement on Twitter that he remains committed to the conservative movement.

    The Progressive Conservatives picked Doug Ford, a former Toronto city councillor, as their new leader late Saturday.

    Ontario voters go to the polls on June 7.

    More to come.

    • Canadian Press
