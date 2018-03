In 2008, Hassan Diab's life took a terrifying turn.

France had accused the Ottawa professor of being involved in the 1980 bombing of a Paris synagogue. Diab denied the charges.

He was arrested, and his almost decade-long nightmare had begun.

Diab spoke to HuffPost Canada from his home in Ottawa about his ordeal, his return to Canada and his next steps.

Watch the video above for more on his story.