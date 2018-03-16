The Queen’s Marriage Consent Was Not As Shady As You Thought

People have been comparing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge ever since the couple got engaged in November. But the comparison has made some fans think the Queen is shading the new royal-to-be.

On Thursday, at a Privy Council meeting at Buckingham Palace, Her Majesty officially gave her written consent for Harry to marry Markle in May.

"I declare My Consent to a Contract of Matrimony between My Most Dearly Beloved Grandson Prince Henry Charles Albert David of Wales and Rachel Meghan Markle, which Consent I am causing to be signified under the Great Seal and to be entered in the Books of the Privy Council," her statement read.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at an official engagement photocall on Nov. 27, 2017.

Based on the Queen's tone, some fans noticed her seeming lack of affection towards Markle, especially considering she had previously referred to Kate Middleton as "trusty and well-beloved" before the Duchess of Cambridge became part of the Royal Family in 2011.

So what gives? Turns out, the Queen wasn't shading Markle at all since this was simply the formal Privy Council declaration giving permission for the marriage.

The document where the Queen affectionately described Catherine is actually the Instrument of Consent, which is signed closer to the wedding date, Hello magazine confirmed.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton and Prince William at the Royal Foundation Forum on Feb. 28, 2018.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Privy Council declaration actually had almost the exact wording as Harry and Markle's, which is why it's safe to assume the engaged couple's Instrument of Consent will also include similar warm language.

Harry and Meghan will receive an ornate version of the instrument of consent, just as William and Kate did. Theirs went on show at the House of Lords a week before the 2011 wedding. — Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) March 16, 2018

A source also noted to Express U.K., "'Trusty and well-beloved' is language reserved for citizens of the U.K. or Her Majesty's other realms."

Since Markle is a U.S. citizen (she was born and raised in Los Angeles), the Queen couldn't use the same language just yet. However, the former actress previously announced that she will become a British citizen after her May nuptials.

Queen Elizabeth has also given zero indication that there might be bad blood between her and Markle. In fact, back in December, she broke her "no ring, no bring" policy for inviting guests to Christmas, making Markle the first fiancée to spend the holidays with the Royal Family.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry leaving church service on Dec. 25, 2017.

The former "Suits" star also just stepped out for her first official event with Her Majesty on Monday to mark Commonwealth Day.

While the Queen has not publicly spoken about Markle, Harry's fiancée has opened up about meeting Her Majesty for the first time.

"It's incredible, I think, you know, to be able to meet her through [Harry's] lens, not just with his honour and respect for her as the monarch, but the love that he has for her as his grandmother," she said in a BBC interview in November.

"All of those layers have been so important for me so that when I met her I had such a deep understanding and of course incredible respect for being able to have that time with her. She's an incredible woman."

