    • NEWS
    03/16/2018 10:18 EDT | Updated 27 minutes ago

    Radio-Canada Reporter Arrested For Alleged Harassment After interview Requests

    The subject of the story claimed she feared for her safety after repeated communications from a man.

    • Canadian Press
    The Canadian Press

    GATINEAU, Que. — Radio-Canada says it is standing behind a reporter who was arrested this week after the subject of a story he was working on lodged a complaint with police.

    The CBC's French-language network says the complaint stems from calls and emails the reporter sent trying to get reaction to a story about the head of the chapter of Big Brothers, Big Sisters in western Quebec.

    Gatineau police wouldn't discuss the particulars of the case, saying in a statement they received a complaint from a woman Tuesday afternoon.

    She claimed she feared for her safety after repeated communications from a man.

    Police say they believe in freedom of the press

    The reporter was arrested Tuesday and released on condition he not contact the complainant. He is to appear in late June.

    Police say it is up to the Crown to decide whether charges would be filed.

    Gatineau police said in the statement Thursday they consider freedom of the press to be paramount and insists the force did not intend to restrict a journalist from exercising his functions.

    But the force adds it believes in respecting the rights of victims who wish to file a complaint so their case is treated impartially.

    • Canadian Press
    MORE:Big BrothersBig SistersGatineauNewsradio-canadareporter arrested