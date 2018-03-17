All Sections
    03/17/2018 13:03 EDT | Updated 2 hours ago

    Ontario NDP Platform Will Include Universal Benefits For Workers

    Andrea Horwath said a full platform is coming.

    Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath at a Ryerson debate on democracy on Feb. 28, 2018.

    TORONTO — Ontario's New Democrat leader says her platform will include improved public services, deprivatizing Hydro One and universal benefits for workers.

    Andrea Horwath told a party event on Saturday that voters can expect to see the full platform in the coming weeks.

    Horwath says if it's elected, the NDP would implement universal pharmacare and dental coverage for workers, stop cuts to health care and convert student loans into grants.

    She also says she would hold the federal government accountable for the rights of Indigenous people in issues like clean drinking water on reserves.

    Horwath criticized newly elected Progressive Conservative leader Doug Ford and his plans for government cuts, and said that Ontarians are ready for change after years under Kathleen Wynne's Liberals.

    A recent online poll conducted by Leger suggests Horwath is narrowly more popular than Wynne as a leader, but much less popular than Ford.

    Ontario's provincial election is set for June 7.

