Roy Pejcinovski's Minor Hockey Team Honours Slain Teammate

The Don Mills Flyers minor hockey team paid tribute to their star goalie Roy Pejcinovski, who was killed in an alleged triple homicide east of Toronto. The 15-year-old was found dead in his family's home in Ajax, Ont. His mother Krassimira Pejcinovski and 13-year-old sister Vanallia were also killed. Police have charged Cory Fenn, 29, who was in a relationship with the mother, with second-degree murder.