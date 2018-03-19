All Sections
    • NEWS
    03/19/2018 12:06 EDT | Updated 1 hour ago

    9-Year-Old Mississippi Boy Shoots And Kills Sister Over Video Game Controller

    Authorities say they don't yet know how the boy got the gun.

    • The Associated Press
    Getty Images/iStockphoto

    BERDEEN, Miss. — A Mississippi girl has died after her brother allegedly shot her in the head because she wouldn't hand over the controller of a video game.

    WCBI-TV reported Sunday that Monroe County Sheriff Cecil Cantrell says the girl is dead.

    Cantrell told local news outlets that the 9-year-old boy shot his 13-year-old sister in the back of the head. She was rushed to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, but didn't survive.

    Authorities say they don't yet know how the boy got the gun. The circumstances are still being investigated.

    • The Associated Press
