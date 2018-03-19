All Sections
    • BUSINESS
    03/19/2018 13:38 EDT | Updated 26 minutes ago

    Uber's Self-Driving Cars Suspended After Pedestrian Killed In Arizona

    This marks the first fatality from a self-driving vehicle.

    Justin Sullivan via Getty Images
    An Uber self-driving car drives down 5th Street in San Francisco, Calif., March 28, 2017. Uber said it had suspended its autonomous vehicle program across the United States and Canada after a women was struck and killed by an Uber self-driving vehicle in Tempe, Arizona.

    SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) — A woman died of her injuries after being struck by a Uber self-driving vehicle in Arizona, police said on Monday, and the ride hailing company said it had suspended its autonomous vehicle program across the United States and Canada.

    The accident in Tempe, Arizona, marked the first fatality from a self-driving vehicle, which are still being tested around the globe, and could derail efforts to fast-track the introduction of the new technology in the United States.

    At the time of the accident, which occurred overnight Sunday to Monday, the car was in autonomous mode with a vehicle operator behind the wheel, Tempe police said.

    "The vehicle was traveling northbound ... when a female walking outside of the crosswalk crossed the road from west to east when she was struck by the Uber vehicle," police said in a statement.

    A spokesman for Uber Technologies Inc said the company was suspending its North American tests. In a tweet, Uber expressed its condolences and said the company was fully cooperating with authorities.

    (Reporting by Alexandria Sage; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

