Watch: Costco Thieves Walk Right Into A Seattle Police Trap

A group of thieves had their quick exit out the back door of a Seattle, Washington, Costco cut short when officers were standing just outside waiting for them on March 14. One 30-year-old man, an 18-year-old woman, and a 21-year-old woman were all arrested in the incident. Credit: Seattle Police Department via Storyful