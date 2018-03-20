All Sections
    03/20/2018 15:27 EDT

    Ottawa Senators Captain Erik Karlsson And Wife Melinda Mourning Loss Of Baby Boy

    They announced the pregnancy in November.

    • Canadian Press
    Jana Chytilova/Freestyle Photo via Getty Images
    Erik Karlsson #65 of the Ottawa Senators passes the puck against the Calgary Flames at Canadian Tire Centre on March 9, 2018 in Ottawa.

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators say the son of captain Erik Karlsson has died.

    "The collective thoughts and prayers of the Ottawa Senators organization, the city of Ottawa and entire hockey community rest with Erik and Melinda Karlsson following the loss of their son," the team said in a release.

    "We ask that you respect the family's wishes for privacy during the grieving process."

    The couple announced in November that they were expecting their first child, and Karlsson had previously said the baby was due in mid-April, reports CBC.

    Bruce Bennett/Getty Images
    Erik Karlsson of the Ottawa Senators and Melinda Currey attend the 2017 NHL Awards at T-Mobile Arena on June 21, 2017 in Las Vegas.

    The Senators had said earlier that Karlsson would not play in Tuesday's game against the visiting Florida Panthers.

    • Canadian Press
