OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators say the son of captain Erik Karlsson has died.

"The collective thoughts and prayers of the Ottawa Senators organization, the city of Ottawa and entire hockey community rest with Erik and Melinda Karlsson following the loss of their son," the team said in a release.

News Release: Ottawa Senators issue statement on the Karlsson family: https://t.co/712XXwzO7M



Communiqué : Les Sénateurs d'Ottawa émettent une déclaration au sujet de la famille Karlsson : https://t.co/yQxSm37GpB — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) March 20, 2018

"We ask that you respect the family's wishes for privacy during the grieving process."

The couple announced in November that they were expecting their first child, and Karlsson had previously said the baby was due in mid-April, reports CBC.

Erik Karlsson of the Ottawa Senators and Melinda Currey attend the 2017 NHL Awards at T-Mobile Arena on June 21, 2017 in Las Vegas.

The Senators had said earlier that Karlsson would not play in Tuesday's game against the visiting Florida Panthers.