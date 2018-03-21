All Sections
    • NEWS
    03/21/2018 11:25 EDT | Updated 2 hours ago

    Birmingham Moviegoer Dies After His Head Reportedly Became Stuck Under Footrest

    The British movie chain is investigating the death.

    Getty Images
    Empty movie theatre seats. A British movie chain is investigating the death of a moviegoer who reportedly became trapped under a footrest while trying to retrieve a dropped mobile phone.

    LONDON — A British movie chain is investigating the death of a moviegoer who reportedly became trapped under a footrest while trying to retrieve a dropped mobile phone.

    British media say the man suffered a heart attack in a cinema in Birmingham on March 9 after his head became trapped while he was trying to find his phone. Witnesses said he panicked and had trouble breathing after his head became stuck.

    The man died in a hospital a week later.

    Vue Entertainment, which operates numerous movie theatres throughout Britain, said in a statement Wednesday that a full investigation into the nature of the incident is ongoing.

