Céline Dion Celebrates Her Mom's 91st Birthday In Sweet Instagram Post

When there's a gathering in the Dion family, you belt out songs because that's the way it is.

And singer, fashion icon and Québec native Céline Dion posted a photo on Tuesday to celebrate her mother's 91st birthday showing just that

"Happy Birthday, Mom! You are an infinite source of comfort and inspiration. I love you, Céline," the 49-year-old wrote on Instagram. In the photo, Thérèse Tanguay Dion and her daughter are facing each other and appear to be singing a duet, each of them holding a mic.

The mother-daughter duo looked incredibly alike, as a fan noted in the comments. From the pursed lips, to the gorgeous eyes, and even their shrugged shoulders as they sang, the resemblance was uncanny.

"la ressemblance de profil," a commenter noted.

"The nose! You are her daughter ... I love u both," another wrote.

Maman Dion, as she's known, has had a huge impact on the singer's life.

Thérèse has supported Dion since the start of her legacy in music, Today reported. At age 12, Thérèse, along with Dion's brother Jacques, helped write Dion's first song, "Ce n'était qu'un rêve," according to Dion's website.

Thérèse did not stop there. She sent a cassette recording of the song to René Angélil (pictured above right)— who had managed Québécois singer (and the family's idol) Ginette Reno. At the time Thérèse sent the cassette, Reno had let Angélil go and so her timing was perfect, according to Dion's website.

When Angélil invited Celine to his office he said, "Here's your microphone. Now sing as though you were in front of a sellout audience," Dion's website reported. And a new day had come.

The post for her mother came about two weeks after Dion shared a similar sentiment for her late father, Adhémar-Charles Dion, who died in 2003. Thérèse and Adhémar-Charles had been married for 48 years. They had 14 children, with Dion being the youngest of the family.

"Papa, you would have been 95 years old today. I think of you and I love you. - Céline," Dion wrote on Instagram.

Dion is a hero to fans everywhere. So much so that in January, a drunk fan rushed Dion on stage during her Las Vegas performance. Dion, the class act she is, embraced the fan and kept the show going. When security guards came to take the fan offstage, Dion jokingly said, "Get out, get out, get out," the video showed.

And in February, Canadian Olympians sang "My Heart Will Go On" with vigorous love and passion.

We're sure Thérèse and Dion had a great go at it themselves. Happy 91st to Maman Dion.

