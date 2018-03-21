MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Police in Mississauga, Ont., have identified one of the three suspects in the recent assault of a 29-year-old man with autism at a bus terminal in the city west of Toronto.

A video of the attack released by police on March 13 shows the man sitting at the bottom of a stairwell putting on roller blades when three young men approached from behind and began to punch and kick him.

Police said the unidentified victim suffered a broken nose and facial cuts.

N/R - Police Identify Suspect in Assault on Male with Autism - https://t.co/kTwndLOb01 pic.twitter.com/OK2PKnrcM4 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) March 21, 2018

Peel Region police say "overwhelming tips from the community" led them to identify one of the suspects as 25-year-old Ronjot Singh Dhami of no fixed address. His last known address is in Surrey, B.C.

A Canada-wide arrest warrant for Dhami has been issued on one count of aggravated assault.

Police say all three suspects may still be in the Toronto area and are being encouraged to call a lawyer and turn themselves in.

